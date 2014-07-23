July 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama, citing a "skills gap" that prevents many
unemployed workers from qualifying for new jobs, signed
legislation on Tuesday to strengthen federal job-training
programs. The new law seeks to impose more accountability on the
federal-state training partnerships by requiring a "job-driven
checklist" to ensure that federal money is used effectively and
by providing data-driven tools to give workers better
information about career prospects. (nyti.ms/1sOqeFL)
* On Tuesday, U.S. small-business lender CIT Group Inc
said it would acquire the bank that rose from IndyMac's
ashes - OneWest Bank Group LLC - paying $3.4 billion in cash and
stock to its hedge fund and private equity owners. The deal
illustrates how casualties of the financial crisis have moved
on, and even prospered. (nyti.ms/1udFCNx)
* Despite widespread anger over the Malaysia Airlines
plane's downing, European nations have shied away from measures
that would further isolate Russia. At a meeting in Brussels,
foreign ministers of the European Union's 28 member states
agreed to draw up a new, broader list of targets for sanctions,
including Russian individuals and entities, said Catherine
Ashton, the European Union's foreign affairs chief. (nyti.ms/1nSXB2c)
* State attorneys general must investigate, and consider
taking legal action against, e-cigarette companies that appear
to be using some of the same advertising tactics that once drew
young adults into smoking, a Kentucky deputy attorney general
told his law enforcement colleagues gathered in Park City, Utah
for a retreat to discuss emerging legal issues in states
nationwide. (nyti.ms/1ty37g8)
* Top properties in Hong Kong are resisting market forces.
While cooling measures have affected most real estate, the very
rich are holding onto the city's most expensive homes.(nyti.ms/1txRxBv)
* For Apple Inc, the iPhone continues to be the
device that makes the company tick. While top rivals like
Samsung Electronics are starting to show weakness in
phone sales, Apple sold 35.2 million iPhones in the third fiscal
quarter, up 13 percent from the period a year ago. (nyti.ms/1p8NIic)
* Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella said
the two most important trends for the company's future are
mobile and cloud computing. But it is much better in cloud
computing than in mobile. (nyti.ms/1lsY4Iv)
* Chrysler Group LLC said on Tuesday that it was recalling
an undisclosed number of older Jeep SUVs to correct an
ignition-related stalling problem similar to the flaw that has
consumed General Motors Co this year. The recall could
potentially cover 792,300 Jeep Commanders and Grand Cherokees
worldwide that were manufactured between 2005 and 2007. (nyti.ms/1nSQK8W)
* Deutsche Bank AG's primary regulator in the
United States, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, has found
serious problems with the bank's financial reporting procedures
and oversight. (nyti.ms/1yZyoLQ)
* LinkedIn Corp made its second acquisition in as
many weeks, agreeing to buy the marketing firm Bizo for about
$175 million. Last week, LinkedIn bought Newsle, a start-up that
searches the Internet for relevant articles. (nyti.ms/1rqTEI5)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)