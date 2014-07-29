July 29 The following are the top stories on the
* An international court has awarded the shareholders of the
defunct Yukos oil company more than $50 billion, ruling that the
Russian government wrongly seized the company from one of the
country's most powerful oligarchs. (nyti.ms/1tUR50D)
* China has named Microsoft among the foreign
technology companies likely to come under tighter government
checks for security risks after the revelations by Edward
Snowden about the U.S. government surveillance. Officials from
the State Administration for Industry and Commerce visited
Microsoft offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu,
Joanna Li. (nyti.ms/1nBlXCs)
* The United States and Europe agreed to sharply escalate
economic sanctions against Russia amid worries that Moscow is
stepping up its intervention in Ukraine and may be setting the
stage for an outright invasion. The two sides settled on
measures that would target Russia's financial, energy and
military sectors. (nyti.ms/1qcc2l1)
* Dollar Tree Inc proposed an $8.5 billion takeover
of Family Dollar Stores Inc that will form a new giant
of the dollar-discount industry. By buying Family Dollar, Dollar
Tree will expand markedly, to 13,000 stores in 48 states and in
Canada, as well as to $18 billion in annual revenue. (nyti.ms/1rZLeGN)
* Wall Street investment banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are estimated to
have collected, or will soon collect, nearly $1 billion in fees
over the last three years advising and persuading American
companies to move the address of their headquarters abroad. (nyti.ms/1Asfmzz)
* Clarence Otis, chairman and CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc,
will step down when the board chooses his successor, or
by the year end. The move came on the day that Darden completed
the sale of the Red Lobster, the seafood chain that gave rise to
the restaurant's empire, in a transaction that was hotly opposed
by the activist investors. (nyti.ms/1tl8Yba)
* Morgan Stanley plans to increase base salaries for
junior and mid level bankers by as much as 25 percent. The
change will apply to associates and vice presidents in
investment banking and capital markets. The bump in base salary
is intended to provide the bankers with more cash in the near
term, since bonuses are often deferred into the future. (nyti.ms/1nPCkwl)
* The Lloyds Banking Group agreed to pay more than
$380 million to British and United States authorities to resolve
investigations into the manipulation of rates, including one
used to determine fees paid by Lloyds for taxpayer-backed
funding during the financial crisis. (nyti.ms/1rz3GoL)
* The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it
planned to fine Southwest Airlines $12 million for
repair violations on some of its Boeing 737 jets, citing some
faulty repairs the airlines made since 2006. Southwest has 30
days to respond to the complaint and can negotiate to reduce the
fine. (nyti.ms/1tlcO4c)
* Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered a feisty and unrepentant
defense of his handling of an anti-corruption panel he created
and then abruptly shut down, after five days in seclusion during
which he encountered some of the harshest criticism he has faced
as governor. (nyti.ms/X7yDqG)
* Virgin America, the sleek low-cost American airline partly
owned by Richard Branson, filed for an initial public offering
on Monday after posting its first annual profit. The airline
gave a placeholder fund-raising target of $115 million, a figure
used only to determine filing fees. (nyti.ms/1oE8Ctq)
* A judge issued a sweeping victory Monday for Rochelle
Sterling, ruling that she had the authority to sell the Los
Angeles Clippers to the businessman Steve Ballmer, who has
agreed to pay a record $2 billion for the franchise. (nyti.ms/1AstfO0)
