* After spending years in the shadow of bankruptcy
proceedings, management turmoil and its more prominent
broadcasting stations, the Tribune Media Co's
publishing division, is striking out on its own. The print
properties are being spun off into a new company - Tribune
Publishing, which starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/UVwe0o)
* The troubled lender Banco Espirito Santo SA will
be shut down, and its healthy businesses will be transferred to
a new bank, as part of 4.9 billion euro ($6.58 billion) rescue
plan financed primarily by the Portuguese government. While the
Portuguese government will provide most of the money for the
rescue in the form of a loan, the heaviest losses will be
absorbed by Banco Espirito Santo shareholders and some
creditors. (nyti.ms/1kgCdt1)
* Botox maker Allergan Inc is suing Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and hedge fund
manager William Ackman, accusing them of insider trading as part
of their hostile effort to take it over. (nyti.ms/1qJGinw)
* Treasury Wine Estates, the Australian vintner
that owns Penfolds and Beringer Vineyards, said it would
consider a sweetened takeover offer led by the private equity
giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts after rejecting an earlier bid. (nyti.ms/1tLYLF0)
* The former global head of Barclays Plc's mergers
and acquisitions business, Paul Parker, is set to join one of
his former rivals, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Parker has
been hired as a co-chairman of Goldman's mergers unit. (nyti.ms/1uZuuUT)
* Evercore Partners Inc said on Sunday that it
planned to buy Institutional Strategy & Investment, a move
intended to bolster its research and trading arm. (nyti.ms/1ol35mC)
* Brazilian firm Patria Investments has closed a new $1.8
billion private equity fund, its largest ever, in yet another
sign that investors still find Brazil attractive despite the
nation's many macroeconomic challenges. The Sao Paulo-based
firm, owned 40 percent by the Blackstone Group, exceeded
its $1.5 billion target. (nyti.ms/1skUxCu)
* The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said
Argentina's failure to make a payment on its bonds earlier this
week would activate credit default swaps on the country's debt.
In the coming days, investors who used the swaps to insure
against the default will collect money from investors on the
other side of the trade. (nyti.ms/1zMcjkx)
* For years, New York City has been dutifully pumping more
and more money into its giant pension system for retired city
workers. But instead of getting smaller, the city's pension hole
just keeps getting bigger, forcing progressively more
significant cutbacks in municipal programs and services every
year. (nyti.ms/1xVo4Cj)
* Nickelodeon created its first original animated series
"Welcome to The Wayne" exclusively for the web and mobile. The
program is part of an overhaul at Viacom Inc's
36-year-old children's network to discover, develop and
disseminate shows for a new generation who barely distinguish
among a television set, a laptop, a tablet and a mobile phone.
(nyti.ms/1njaIK2)
