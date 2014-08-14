Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With the largest ever Ebola outbreak now having killed more than 1,000 people in West Africa, drug companies and doctors are scrambling to see whether any existing medicines or drugs under development can help stem the epidemic. (nyti.ms/1uR5iMu)

* Rises in housing prices have been profitable to private equity firms and institutional investors that bought foreclosed homes to flip them or to rent them out. Now the recovery in housing is fueling a niche market for newly minted bonds that are backed by the most troubled mortgages of them all: those on homes on the verge of foreclosure. (nyti.ms/1ow0wUT)

* Germany has shown new resolve in imposing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, even if German businesses suffer, and the German public has gone along. (nyti.ms/1q9nehb)

* In a potent reminder that what consumers say they want and what they actually eat are often very different things, the Burger King Corp said on Wednesday that about two-thirds of its stores would phase out "Satisfries" - the low-fat, low-calorie item that was introduced less than a year ago. (nyti.ms/Y75pZC)

* Some officials fear that a verdict against the Arab Bank Plc, which is accused of maintaining an account for Hamas, could threaten banking in risky parts of the world. (nyti.ms/1uuOf5o)

* Weeks before the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N set to start a roadshow for an initial public offering, it has tidied up relations with its payments affiliate. (nyti.ms/1mLcSTF)

* Barclays Plc could face as much as $2 billion in additional litigation and other costs this year as it continues to grapple with legacy and regulatory issues, a Sanford C. Bernstein analyst said in a research note on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1sXmznF)

* Lookout, a seven-year-old mobile security company that is riding a wave of concern over cyberthreats, with 50 million people using its app, has now raised $150 million from investors led by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. (nyti.ms/1pOOJPD)

* The Massachusetts fire marshal is focused on an e-cigarette as the possible cause of smoldering in a bag that had to be removed from a jet on Saturday night at Boston's Logan International Airport. Airport officials are asking the Transportation Department to consider classifying e-cigarettes as hazardous materials. (nyti.ms/1p8vQry)

* Hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian clothing magnate Peter Nygard, claiming a long history of character assassination and numerous environmental misdeeds related to Nygard's large property in the Bahamas. (nyti.ms/VlsTZk) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)