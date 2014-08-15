Aug 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Coca-Cola Co announced that it had acquired a 16.7
percent stake in Monster Beverage Corp for $2.15
billion. The deal unites the biggest soda maker in the world
with the largest energy drink brand in the United States. (nyti.ms/XlqFuy)
* Trading linked to congestion on New York State's electric
grid, a market intended to protect power companies and
ultimately benefit consumers, has made big profits for trading
firms. (nyti.ms/1m023gq)
* Financial regulators are pushing for an arcane but crucial
modification to the contracts that stand behind the $700
trillion global market for derivatives. The change is part of
the regulators' efforts to avoid the sort of systemic chaos that
occurred after Lehman Brothers Holding Inc crashed. (nyti.ms/1l7Ne0l)
* Lenders to Puerto Rico's big electric power authority gave
it a breather on Thursday instead of enforcing a looming
deadline on the lines of credit the company uses to buy fuel for
its power plants. The banks that provide the credit line gave
the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority until March 31 to make
good on principal repayments that originally came due at the end
of July. (nyti.ms/VqZhJN)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining
whether Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
Pershing Square Capital Management have broken any laws while
pursuing a hostile takeover of Allergan Inc. The inquiry
is in its early stages and may not lead to a formal
investigation, according to a person briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1pdJlpN)
* Starbucks Corp announced revisions on Thursday to
the way the company schedules its 130,000 baristas, saying it
wanted to improve "stability and consistency" in work hours week
to week. The company intends to curb the much-loathed practice
of "clopening," or workers closing the store late at night and
returning just a few hours later to reopen, wrote Cliff Burrows,
the group president in charge of American stores, in an email to
baristas across the country. (nyti.ms/1sZbQZX)
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has purchased
SmartThings, a start-up that makes accessories that connect home
appliances to the Internet. With its expansion, Samsung will be
competing with Apple Inc and Google Inc.
Google acquired Nest, also a smart home appliance maker, for
$3.2 billion this year. In June, Apple introduced HomeKit, a set
of software tools to make iPhones more integrated with the smart
home. (nyti.ms/1BiDbKp)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)