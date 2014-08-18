Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay a $25 million penalty imposed by the New York State's financial regulator, taking aim at the consulting firm for watering down a report about one of the world's biggest banks, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. The settlement also includes prevention of one of its consulting units from taking on certain assignments from New York-regulated banks for two years.(nyti.ms/YmBhtn)

* More than 1,000 writers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland have united to vent their frustration over the tactics Amazon.com Inc is using against the Bonnier Group and the authors who are published under its name. (nyti.ms/1o3Lsrz)

* Companies like Google Inc, Facebook Inc and Cisco Systems Inc are employing unorthodox criteria - say, whether a product is used daily, like a toothbrush - to size up their deal targets, and they are handling most acquisitions internally instead of relying on Wall Street bankers. (nyti.ms/YmZsaZ)

* The "Ice Bucket Challenge," a campaign to raise money to fight Lou Gehrig's disease, has caught fire on social media, with celebrities drenching themselves in ice water. (nyti.ms/1pVpXgQ)

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)