* Uber, a fast-growing start-up that promotes private car
sharing, announced on Tuesday that it had hired the political
strategist David Plouffe to be its senior vice president of
policy and strategy. (nyti.ms/1tep0Cs)
* Radio Shack's ubiquitous stores flourished when consumers
fixed their own gadgets. Now, the chain is trying out brighter,
more inviting stores to lure shoppers. (nyti.ms/1oPFwss)
* Steve Ballmer, Microsoft Corp's former chief
executive, resigned on Tuesday as a member of Microsoft's board,
his primary remaining affiliation with the company after leaving
the top job in February. (nyti.ms/1tk73Sg)
* In a settlement announced on Tuesday by New York State's
financial regulator, Standard Chartered Plc will pay a
$300 million fine and suspend an important business activity
because of its failure to weed out transactions prone to
money-laundering, a punishing reminder of settlements in 2012.
(nyti.ms/XzgORQ)
* Condé Nast announced on Tuesday the sale of Fairchild
Fashion Media, a group of trade publications including Women's
Wear Daily and Footwear News, to Penske Media. The sale price
was about $100 million, according to a person briefed on the
deal. (nyti.ms/1n84Bcz)
* After an 18-month investigation, Macy's Inc has
agreed to pay a $650,000 fine and hire an independent monitor to
address complaints that minority shoppers faced heightened
surveillance and, in some cases, wrongful detention at its
flagship store in Midtown Manhattan. (nyti.ms/1oPNvpp)
* Square, the e-commerce start-up, announced on Tuesday that
it would broaden the scope of its cash advance program through a
multimillion-dollar deal with Victory Park Capital, a
Chicago-based firm known for backing small-business financing
ventures. (nyti.ms/1pZlTMs)
* After more than a month of pressure from the activist
investor Jana Partners, PetSmart Inc has publicly
acknowledged that it is up for sale. (nyti.ms/1AwU8j1)
* The owner of the Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo supermarket chains
disclosed on Tuesday that it had canceled its forthcoming
initial public offering, nearly a year after the company first
registered for a stock sale. (nyti.ms/YxAF4f)
* The impending shutdown of Atlantic City's newest casino,
after little more than two years in business, will be another
blow to what used to be the unchallenged gaming Mecca of the
East Coast. (nyti.ms/1kTAVUY)
* Elizabeth Arden Inc, the beauty company, blamed
its celebrity fragrance lines featuring Justin Bieber and Taylor
Swift, among others, for a steep drop in sales in the fiscal
fourth quarter. (nyti.ms/1oPQk9Y)
* Ocwen Financial Corp, a mortgage servicing firm
that promised to improve on the loan-modification process for
struggling homeowners, faces new regulatory scrutiny. (nyti.ms/1yYvftV)
