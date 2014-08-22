Aug 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sears Holdings Corp, which owns Sears and Kmart
stores, announced on Thursday that it lost $975 million in the
first six months of the year. (nyti.ms/1z9Opx8)
* As Europe slogs through its latest round of bank stress
tests, a growing number of analysts have already reached their
own conclusion: Eurozone banks need additional cash. (nyti.ms/1ohyB5s)
* Wall Street now finds itself with the public relations
challenge of having to woo and retain young talent. As part of
the effort, many new hires found out this week that they could
be paid roughly 20 percent more than their counterparts were
offered last year. (nyti.ms/1rpm33z)
* A federal court judge said on Thursday that Argentina's
attempt to skirt one of his rulings was "lawless" but stopped
short of finding the country in contempt of court. (nyti.ms/1wfQ6Nq)
* Dollar General Corp has offered more money to
Family Dollar Stores Inc shareholders than Dollar Tree
Inc's $8.5 billion deal, but it was not enough to sway
the Family Dollar board. Rejecting a bid over concerns other
than price when a higher offer is in place is dangerous ground
for any board. Family Dollar's shareholders are bound to be
wondering how this money can be left on the table. (nyti.ms/VJREhJ)
* New York's Department of Financial Services said on
Thursday that it would extend by 45 days the comment period for
its proposed virtual currency regulations. Those interested in
submitting comments on the new rules will now have until Oct.
21. (nyti.ms/1q3RAnP)
* Bank of America's $16 billion mortgage settlement
is less painful than it looks. The company's financial burden
for the settlement may not exceed $12 billion - certainly a
large amount, but one significantly less than the number the
government trumpets. (nyti.ms/1qvvvvY)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)