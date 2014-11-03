Nov 3 Following are the top stories on the New
* Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it
would ask investors to help it raise the money it needed to
satisfy demands from the European Central Bank that it bolster
its ability to survive an economic downturn or other crises. (nyti.ms/1ttLGy0)
* Monster Worldwide Inc, which revolutionized online
job hunting in the 1990s, is trying to reinvent itself for the
era of Twitter and Facebook with new products that capitalize on
social media. (nyti.ms/1rPClwP)
* Product placement in a novel might strike some as
unseemly, but "Find Me I'm Yours" is not like most novels. It is
an ebook, a series of websites and web TV shows, and a vehicle
for content sponsored by companies. And if it succeeds, it could
usher in a new business model for publishers, one that blurs the
lines between art and commerce in ways that are routine in TV
shows and movies but rare in books. (nyti.ms/1ttH0Z3)
* A year after a grueling fight with the investor Carl
Icahn, Michael Dell says he is very happy to have the computer
company Dell Inc that bears his name back to himself. On
Tuesday, Dell will show what he has been up to since the
seven-month struggle with Icahn ended last year. (nyti.ms/1ufzwfd)
* Macy's Inc flagship Herald Square store has long
tried to be everything to everyone. But in a $400 million
renovation, it is taking sharper aim at millennials and
free-spending tourists. (nyti.ms/1yPaWRk)
* More than a year before the first legal dose of marijuana
will be dispensed in New York, a group of entrepreneurs gathered
at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square in late October to
discuss strategy with an influential state lawmaker. (nyti.ms/1vC9Sg2)
* Public Broadcasting Service's "Masterpiece", the
43-year-old English drama franchise, is capitalizing on the
runaway success of "Downton Abbey" by adding new shows and more
airtime early next year. (nyti.ms/1s6cn9e)
* Americans are expected to buy a record $89 billion worth
of gifts online this holiday season, according to a new report
from Forrester Research. That's a 13 percent jump over last
year, when hundreds of millions of gifts and bad weather
overtaxed United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp
leading to shipping delays. (nyti.ms/1xR0KGE)
