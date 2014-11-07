Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* American brands doing business in Russia have become
political targets ever since the European Union and United
States announced a set of sanctions against Russia for
supporting pro-Russian separatists striving to carve out
independent states in eastern Ukraine. (nyti.ms/1tjB8OC)
* Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the European Union's
executive arm and former longtime leader of Luxembourg, faces
rising furore by a flood of leaked documents detailing his home
country's role as a haven for hundreds of companies seeking to
drastically reduce their tax bills. (nyti.ms/1sc4NsE)
* The competition regulator in Britain said on Thursday that
it planned to begin an inquiry into the dominant position of the
country's largest lenders in retail banking and in lending to
small and midsize businesses. (nyti.ms/1tjyYyD)
* Bank of America Corp is nearing a deal with
federal regulators to settle an investigation into the bank's
suspected manipulation of the currency market. (nyti.ms/1uCJNCi)
* Home Depot Inc said hackers that broke into the
company's computer network this year took 53 million customer
email addresses in addition to the payment card details of
millions of customers. (nyti.ms/1zzhwyw)
* Takata Corp found a decade ago that its airbags
could crack and explode. Instead of alerting regulators, it
tried to erase evidence, say ex-employees who were involved in
secret tests. (nyti.ms/1uEc7UW)
* A trial related to safety defects in General Motors Co
cars, including an ignition switch flaw linked to more
than 30 deaths and the recall of millions of vehicles, has been
scheduled for early 2016. (nyti.ms/1xmhQw7)
* Investment firm Advent International Corp said it has
completed raising a new $2.1 billion private equity fund for
Latin America, thought to be the largest ever for this region,
in a sign of increasing investor confidence. (nyti.ms/10C6vxs)
* Cable & Wireless Communications Plc said it will
buy the private cable company Columbus International
Inc for $3 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1xbaTyS)
* Cott Corp, the Canadian soft-drink maker, agreed
to acquire DSS Group, the parent company of DS Services of
America Inc, a United States direct-to-consumer provider of
bottled water, office coffee and water filtration services, for
$1.25 billion. (nyti.ms/1u50Awn)
* Irish drug maker Perrigo Company Plc said it has
agreed to acquire Omega Pharma NV, one of the
largest providers of over-the-counter health care products in
Europe, for about $4.5 billion, including the assumption of
debt. (nyti.ms/13PlCFs)
