Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As Russia deals with the heavy toll of Western sanctions
and falling oil prices, S&P on Monday downgraded the country's
sovereign debt to below investment grade, the first time it has
fallen to that level in more than a decade. (nyti.ms/1uVxG4M)
* As the new Greek prime minister turns to fulfilling his
campaign pledge of renegotiating his country's bailout loans and
reducing its staggering debt burden, he may find that Greece's
international creditors will be harder to persuade than the
country's voters. (nyti.ms/1JTg8rb)
* Long overshadowed by its rival Alibaba, JD.com is
basing its business on logistics and a promise to cater to
shoppers from click to package delivery. (nyti.ms/15NiaMS)
* The Congressional Budget Office on Monday significantly
lowered its estimate of the cost of providing health insurance
coverage to millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act.
(nyti.ms/1zRL9M2)
* A booming business in lending to poor people with bad
credit who need cars to get to work is as much about Wall
Street's demand for high returns as it is about used vehicles.
(nyti.ms/1wyxvGy)
* Microsoft Corp has conjured up some
attention-grabbing new products lately to help it restart
growth. The company's results over the holidays show how badly
it needs them to work. The company said net income fell during
the last three months of the year as Microsoft cut prices in its
Windows and Xbox businesses. (nyti.ms/1Eo6bnc)
* Barbie and other traditional toys are having a much
tougher time supporting their elderly parent Mattel Inc,
a toymaker significantly weakened by stiff competition from
small upstarts and by digital distractions aimed at children. (nyti.ms/1Bi9EO5)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)