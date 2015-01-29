Jan 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Switzerland's move to untie its currency from the euro has
caused the franc to soar, along with hundreds of thousands of
mortgage payments in Poland. (nyti.ms/1JKM96t)
* Investors made clear on Wednesday the depth of their
concerns about Greece's new leftist-led government, driving up
its borrowing costs, pushing down stock prices and highlighting
the risks in the country's banking system. (nyti.ms/1wCLdIm)
* Yahoo Inc will be judged by its core Internet
businesses after spinning off its $39 billion stake in the
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce
behemoth - accounting for about 85 percent of the market value
of Yahoo. (nyti.ms/1Erejn9)
* The Chinese government has adopted new regulations
requiring companies that sell computer equipment to Chinese
banks to turn over secret source code, submit to invasive audits
and build so-called back doors into hardware and software,
according to a copy of the rules obtained by foreign technology
companies that do billions of dollars' worth of business in
China. (nyti.ms/1wCMhfj)
* The Basel Committee for Banking Supervision made public
last Friday its list of priorities for the coming year, a
document that is essential reading for banks and anyone else
trying to determine what direction bank regulation around the
world may take. The committee includes representatives of 28
countries, including the United States, who will use the
committee's guidelines to write up their own standards. (nyti.ms/1DbAfOM)
* A federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware said on Wednesday
that Caesars Entertainment Co, the troubled casino
operator, could proceed with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy of its
largest unit in its preferred jurisdiction of Chicago, handing
an incremental but important victory to the company and its
private equity backers. (nyti.ms/1z5ntCL)
* The Federal Reserve kept its options open on Wednesday,
signaling that it would not raise short-term interest rates any
earlier than June, while leaving unresolved how much longer it
might be willing to wait before lifting its benchmark rate from
near zero, where the central bank has held it for more than six
years. (nyti.ms/1K8nOpN)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)