Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A research group says that by improving educational performance, the United States could increase its gross domestic product over the next 35 years. (nyti.ms/1yywccw)

* No payment offers have been rejected so far in General Motors' effort to avoid the image-damaging litigation over defective ignition switches. (nyti.ms/1LGDZ0T)

* The chief executive of Ally Financial, the former lending arm of General Motors, has stepped down from his post. Michael Carpenter has headed Ally since 2009, not long after it was rescued by federal taxpayers as part of a broad bailout of the nation's ailing auto industry. (nyti.ms/1BYIDlE)

* An overflow crowd of government regulators spent a day last month ticking off their demands before eventually negotiating a $1.37 billion settlement of an array of lawsuits against S&P. (nyti.ms/1BYINcy)

* Scores of debt-laden oil companies face struggles that could lead to layoffs and losses for banks and investors. At the same time, new fortunes stand to be made. (nyti.ms/1x2pKsw)

* Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire co-founder of the Blackstone Group, has a sobering message for any junior financiers hoping to emulate his success: Think twice. Schwarzman said the temptation to start a new financial firm could disguise the considerable risk of failure and the damaging consequences failure brings. (nyti.ms/1KmyfGi)

* The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission this week is widely expected to propose regulating Internet service like a public utility, a move certain to unleash another round of intense debate and lobbying about how to ensure so-called net neutrality, or an open Internet. (nyti.ms/1tZllLW)

* The Justice Department will not prosecute Rupert Murdoch's News Corp or 21st Century Fox over voice mail interceptions and payments to public officials, actions done by their journalists in London, the companies said on Monday. (nyti.ms/1BYIQFg) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)