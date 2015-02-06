Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An attempt by Greece to shift the country's debt narrative
away from austerity ran into a wall of inflexibility during a
two-day trip to Germany. (nyti.ms/1AyyBcV)
* For all the opposition to debt forgiveness, the notion has
resurfaced as the new government in Athens, facing a cash
squeeze, looks for ways to reduce what it owes. (nyti.ms/1D3UnES)
* Takata Corp, the Japanese car parts supplier
embroiled in a crisis over dangerously defective airbags, added
$50 million on Thursday to its loss forecast for its fiscal
year, saying that it was facing growing costs to replace faulty
components in millions of affected vehicles. (nyti.ms/1Kx2xX0)
* RadioShack Corp, a long-ailing 94-year-old
electronics chain, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday
after striking a deal to sell up to 2,400 of its stores to the
wireless service provider Sprint and a hedge fund that is its
biggest shareholder. (nyti.ms/1uhuEHj)
* Ally Financial Inc has separated painfully from
its former parent, General Motors Co, and paid off the
Treasury in December. Now with a new chief executive in place,
it is aiming to ramp up performance. (nyti.ms/1DFdhQo)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Christian
B. Keller, an in-house financial specialist and three others,
including an analyst at Barclay's, of illegally trading ahead of
four news announcements made by Keller's employers, Applied
Materials Inc and then Rovi Corp. (nyti.ms/1AyAF4L)
* The boutique investment bank Moelis & Co on
Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, though its
results fell short of Wall Street's expectations. (nyti.ms/1Kx3vSZ)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)