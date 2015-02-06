Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An attempt by Greece to shift the country's debt narrative away from austerity ran into a wall of inflexibility during a two-day trip to Germany. (nyti.ms/1AyyBcV)

* For all the opposition to debt forgiveness, the notion has resurfaced as the new government in Athens, facing a cash squeeze, looks for ways to reduce what it owes. (nyti.ms/1D3UnES)

* Takata Corp, the Japanese car parts supplier embroiled in a crisis over dangerously defective airbags, added $50 million on Thursday to its loss forecast for its fiscal year, saying that it was facing growing costs to replace faulty components in millions of affected vehicles. (nyti.ms/1Kx2xX0)

* RadioShack Corp, a long-ailing 94-year-old electronics chain, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday after striking a deal to sell up to 2,400 of its stores to the wireless service provider Sprint and a hedge fund that is its biggest shareholder. (nyti.ms/1uhuEHj)

* Ally Financial Inc has separated painfully from its former parent, General Motors Co, and paid off the Treasury in December. Now with a new chief executive in place, it is aiming to ramp up performance. (nyti.ms/1DFdhQo)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Christian B. Keller, an in-house financial specialist and three others, including an analyst at Barclay's, of illegally trading ahead of four news announcements made by Keller's employers, Applied Materials Inc and then Rovi Corp. (nyti.ms/1AyAF4L)

* The boutique investment bank Moelis & Co on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, though its results fell short of Wall Street's expectations. (nyti.ms/1Kx3vSZ)

(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)