* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is starting to draw up regulations that could sharply reduce the number of unaffordable loans with high interest rates from payday lenders.(nyti.ms/170xu9v)

* A year after it was announced, Comcast Corp's audacious acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc remains in limbo as Washington regulators scrutinize the deal. The air of inevitability around Comcast's proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable has dissipated as the F.C.C. prepares to vote on a proposal to regulate the Internet like a utility. (nyti.ms/1uu1dlB)

* The New York Fire Department will receive additional funding in Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget to increase staffing in hopes of shaving seconds off ambulance response times, city officials said. (nyti.ms/1M4DVIE)

* Investors in billions of dollars of Puerto Rico bonds secured a major legal victory when a federal judge ruled that the commonwealth's recently enacted debt-restructuring law was unconstitutional. (nyti.ms/1yZ1XM2)

* A pair of fast-growing digital media companies, Vox and BuzzFeed, have landed their first interviews with President Obama. The interviews are the latest indication that Vox and BuzzFeed News have emerged as serious news organizations, and are a further sign of the Obama administration's efforts to connect with millennials. (nyti.ms/1yZ3rpE)