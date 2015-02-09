Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is starting to
draw up regulations that could sharply reduce the number of
unaffordable loans with high interest rates from payday
lenders.(nyti.ms/170xu9v)
* A year after it was announced, Comcast Corp's
audacious acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc remains
in limbo as Washington regulators scrutinize the deal. The air
of inevitability around Comcast's proposed $45 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Cable has dissipated as the F.C.C.
prepares to vote on a proposal to regulate the Internet like a
utility. (nyti.ms/1uu1dlB)
* The New York Fire Department will receive additional
funding in Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget to increase staffing in
hopes of shaving seconds off ambulance response times, city
officials said. (nyti.ms/1M4DVIE)
* Investors in billions of dollars of Puerto Rico bonds
secured a major legal victory when a federal judge ruled that
the commonwealth's recently enacted debt-restructuring law was
unconstitutional. (nyti.ms/1yZ1XM2)
* A pair of fast-growing digital media companies, Vox and
BuzzFeed, have landed their first interviews with President
Obama. The interviews are the latest indication that Vox and
BuzzFeed News have emerged as serious news organizations, and
are a further sign of the Obama administration's efforts to
connect with millennials. (nyti.ms/1yZ3rpE)
