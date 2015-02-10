Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Governor of Illinois Bruce Rauner, the newly elected
Republican who has often criticized public sector unions, took
his first step toward curbing their power by announcing an
executive order that would bar unions from requiring all state
workers to pay the equivalent of dues. (nyti.ms/1Dzs9Cq)
* Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it would pay $975
million for violating China's antimonopoly law. As part of the
deal, Qualcomm will also offer its licenses for third- and
fourth-generation communications systems for high-speed wireless
data to smartphones, at a sharp discount to what it charges
companies elsewhere. (nyti.ms/1uybX28)
* The Justice Department is pushing some of the biggest
banks on Wall Street, including, for the first time in decades,
American institutions to plead guilty to criminal charges that
they manipulated the prices of foreign currencies. (nyti.ms/1AdRsc1)
* Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Bank of Russia, views
the Ruble's steep drop as a painful but necessary step to wean
the nation off imports. (nyti.ms/1AdTFEl)
* Critical elements of Puerto Rico's plan to avert financial
disaster are in jeopardy, after a federal judge struck down a
law that allowed the government to restructure certain debts. (nyti.ms/1COfMmJ)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)