Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Harry Wilson put himself up for a seat on the General Motors Co board, as part of a campaign to persuade the company to buy back at least $8 billion worth of shares by next year. (nyti.ms/16Q1X9s)

* Tesla Motors Inc has stumbled in China, facing homegrown competition in electric vehicles and customers who worry about charging infrastructure. (nyti.ms/1AVX9ww)

* Amy Pascal recently said she would step down from major roles at Sony Pictures in the fallout over its hacking scandal, but she will produce some important film properties. (nyti.ms/1zGnZa9)

* Junior investment bankers who graduated from college only last year are being madly courted by private equity firms like Apollo Global Management LLC, Blackstone Group, Bain Capital and Carlyle Group. (nyti.ms/1DZq5S7)

* Saba Software Inc, a troubled cloud-computing firm based in Silicon Valley, has agreed to be taken private by Vector Capital for about $300 million. Vector, a private equity firm that had previously provided a loan to Saba, will pay $9 a share for Saba, which was delisted from the Nasdaq in 2013 and is currently traded over the counter. (nyti.ms/1CTouAh)

* Brian Williams, the embattled NBC news anchor whose credibility plummeted after he acknowledged exaggerating his role in a helicopter episode in Iraq, was suspended for six months without pay, the network said on Tuesday night. (nyti.ms/1yb3Bc0) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)