* U.S. President Obama will meet the nation's top technologists on a host of cyber security issues and the threats posed by increasingly sophisticated hackers. (nyti.ms/1zbTRQk)

* A private investigator in New York is expected to plead guilty to charges of paying a so-called hacker-for-hire firm to steal email passwords and credentials, said three people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no charges had been filed yet. The guilty plea would wrap up a nearly yearlong investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal prosecutors in New York. (nyti.ms/1zQD8FZ)

* The number of recalled vehicles in 2014 exceeded the total for the previous three years combined. According to the automakers, Honda Motor Co Ltd recalled about 8.9 million vehicles last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recalled about 8.8 million, Toyota Motor Corp recalled about 6 million and Ford recalled almost 4.9 million. (nyti.ms/1yuq2cv)

* Trinity Industries turned to state attorneys general in an attempt to refute claims that its system has a deadly design flaw. The appeals are the latest example of how this once low-profile company has mounted an increasingly aggressive lobbying campaign in recent years as concerns over its guardrails have grown. (nyti.ms/1ClwuqR)

* Universal has quietly put together a 2015 slate that brings an echo of the studio's 1980s glory days, one that analysts say could make Universal the year's No. 1 studio, at least by ticket sales. (nyti.ms/1MibGpU)

* After retrieving a laptop in a strike on a Qaeda leader, American and Afghan commandos increased secret night raids on militants, even as the United States has declared the Afghanistan war essentially over. (nyti.ms/1ClJc6E)