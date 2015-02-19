Feb 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The new leftist-led Greek government plans to submit a new proposal on Thursday. The ability of Greece and its banks to remain solvent could depend just as much on Mario Draghi and a series of decisions by the European Central Bank that might determine the financial fate of Greece. (nyti.ms/1EqVjBT)

* The Safra Group, led by Joseph Safra, recently bought Chiquita Brands International, the fruit company, and the London office tower known as the Gherkin. (nyti.ms/1AIIhCh)

* The Federal Reserve does not sound like an institution that is ready to raise its benchmark interest rate in June. Fed officials at their most recent policy-making meeting in January worried that economic growth remained fragile, and that raising rates prematurely could undermine recent gains, according to an official account released Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1JqLlab)

* Uber has expanded its Series E round of venture financing by $1 billion, according to documents filed Wednesday with the Delaware secretary of state, bringing the total capacity for the round up to $2.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1CLoxsL)

* The United States Marshals Service announced that it would auction 50,000 Bitcoins, worth nearly $12 million, seized in connection with the online marketplace Silk Road. The Bitcoin auction, to be held on March 5, comes more than two months after the service's second Bitcoin auction in December, when it also sold 50,000 Bitcoins. (nyti.ms/1E8gg6T)

* Unusually close competition among films that have split pre-Oscar honors most prominently, "Birdman" and "Boyhood" has brought Hollywood table talk about subtle maneuvers and well-managed serendipity that have made Fox Searchlight the company to beat. (nyti.ms/1FwmRtp)