Feb 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The new leftist-led Greek government plans to submit a new
proposal on Thursday. The ability of Greece and its banks to
remain solvent could depend just as much on Mario Draghi and a
series of decisions by the European Central Bank that might
determine the financial fate of Greece. (nyti.ms/1EqVjBT)
* The Safra Group, led by Joseph Safra, recently bought
Chiquita Brands International, the fruit company, and the London
office tower known as the Gherkin. (nyti.ms/1AIIhCh)
* The Federal Reserve does not sound like an institution
that is ready to raise its benchmark interest rate in June. Fed
officials at their most recent policy-making meeting in January
worried that economic growth remained fragile, and that raising
rates prematurely could undermine recent gains, according to an
official account released Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1JqLlab)
* Uber has expanded its Series E round of venture financing
by $1 billion, according to documents filed Wednesday with the
Delaware secretary of state, bringing the total capacity for the
round up to $2.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1CLoxsL)
* The United States Marshals Service announced that it would
auction 50,000 Bitcoins, worth nearly $12 million, seized in
connection with the online marketplace Silk Road. The Bitcoin
auction, to be held on March 5, comes more than two months after
the service's second Bitcoin auction in December, when it also
sold 50,000 Bitcoins. (nyti.ms/1E8gg6T)
* Unusually close competition among films that have split
pre-Oscar honors most prominently, "Birdman" and "Boyhood" has
brought Hollywood table talk about subtle maneuvers and
well-managed serendipity that have made Fox Searchlight the
company to beat. (nyti.ms/1FwmRtp)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)