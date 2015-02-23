Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a high-profile suit set to go to trial this week, a jury will pass judgment about whether Ellen Pao suffered discrimination. (nyti.ms/1zZIev6)

* After years of being treated as an interesting side business, autos have become the latest obsession for Silicon Valley, with Apple Inc assigning about 200 engineers to work on electric vehicle technology and Google Inc saying it envisions the public using driverless cars within five years.(nyti.ms/1zyqOGL)

* To repair its relationships in the music world, Pandora has created a division to work with labels and artist managers, opened its vast databanks, and begun experimenting with artist promotions.(nyti.ms/1DMukSW)

* Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has taken to the airwaves to fight back against accusations that he misled audiences with stories about his war reporting earlier in his career.(nyti.ms/1DMus4X)

* With rents surging as the Manhattan office market rebounds, many companies are looking to cut costs, and one way to do that is by trimming personal space.(nyti.ms/1EGURQg)

* Wielding the weapon of his pen, President Obama this week is expected to formally reject a Republican attempt to force construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. But in stopping the transit of petroleum from the forests of Alberta to the Gulf Coast, Obama will be opening the veto era of his presidency.(nyti.ms/1BDJkmP)

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the acquisitive Canadian pharmaceutical company, has agreed to pay $10.4 billion for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, or $158 a share in cash. Including debt, the transaction is valued at about $14.5 billion.(nyti.ms/1Lw59qk)

