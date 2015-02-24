Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Already forced to apologize for helping clients hide their income from tax authorities, HSBC had to explain on Monday why its chief executive went to lengths for years to hide his bonus, at least from his co-workers.(nyti.ms/18gOppd)

* Mary Jo White leads the Securities and Exchange Commission; her husband, John, practices law at an old-guard firm as elite as the corporations it represents. Together, they are a legal power couple that straddles Wall Street and Washington like few others.(nyti.ms/18gOrxl)

* Not only are retail prices likely to remain at current levels, but card companies like American Express Co, Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc may also end up raising their annual fees and lending rates because they will need to make up revenue lost from the merchant fees in order to pay for the myriad rewards programs they have created. (nyti.ms/1AoCM9Z)

* Banks and law firms have discussed setting up a legal group that would be affiliated with the banking industry's main forum for sharing information about threats from hackers, online criminals and even nation states - the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center. Several people briefed on those discussions said those talks would most likely lead to the establishment of such a group by the end of the year.(nyti.ms/1FldEAG)

* Citigroup Inc is selling a development site that will most likely house an apartment complex in what has become one of the New York City's hottest residential neighborhoods.(nyti.ms/1GnjvGN)

* Greece on Monday delayed the submission of the proposed reforms that European creditors have made a condition of the country's financial aid.(nyti.ms/1A2lomv)

* Syngenta AG, a Swiss chemicals company, produces one of America's most popular herbicides. It is called atrazine, and 73.7 million pounds of the chemical compound were applied in the United States in 2013. It was used on more than half of all corn crops, two-thirds of sorghum and up to 90 percent of sugar cane. But Syngenta cannot sell atrazine to farms in its own backyard.(nyti.ms/1vu7X3s)

* Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday that it would replace its president and chief executive, Takanobu Ito, a sign the Japanese automaker may be trying to draw a line under recent quality problems.(nyti.ms/1FRHznx) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)