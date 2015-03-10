March 10 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facing Western sanctions and low oil prices, Russian
companies are lining up for subsidies from the government. But
the demand for bailouts is quickly outstripping the supply of
money, raising the prospect of an economic crisis (nyti.ms/18wSgNV)
* Brady Dougan is preparing to step down as chief executive
of Credit Suisse Group, people briefed on the matter
said on Monday, ending his tenure as one of the longest-serving
chieftains of a global banking powerhouse. (nyti.ms/1MndTxs)
* HBO has linked with Apple Inc for the start of
its much-anticipated Internet streaming service. Called "HBO
Now," the service does not require a traditional TV subscription
and will be available exclusively on Apple devices when it makes
its debut in early April, the companies announced on Monday. (nyti.ms/1GyxVqm)
* Eric Schneiderman, the New York State attorney general,
announced Monday that his office had reached a sweeping
settlement with credit reporting agencies to overhaul their
approach to fixing errors and their treatment of medical debts
on consumers' reports. (nyti.ms/1KOIVTv)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)