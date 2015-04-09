April 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Energy companies have spent months in a state of strategic paralysis, wary of making big moves with oil prices plunging. Now, the mind-set is shifting, as the industry giants look to capitalize on the weakness. On Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed to buy the BG Group Plc for $70 billion. It is the first major deal for an oil and gas producer since prices started falling last summer. (nyti.ms/1DmwyZI)

* Disconcerting forecasts showing aging populations and increasing burdens on social services are weighing on governments throughout Europe. (nyti.ms/1aMdedN)

* Wall Street's oversight of cybersecurity measures at outside firms it does business with remains a work in progress, according to a review by New York State's top financial regulator. A survey of 40 banks found that only about a third require their outside vendors to notify them of any breach to their own networks, which could in turn compromise confidential information of the bank and its customers. (nyti.ms/1yXsRUR)

* Minutes of the March policy meeting, and recent comments by Federal Reserve officials, reflect concern that job and inflation goals are unmet. (nyti.ms/1CrwXVN)

* When Mark Pincus hired a new executive to run Zynga Inc , the online game company he founded, he wrote on Twitter, calling the executive, Don Mattrick, an "Internet treasure." Now, less than two years later, Zynga's Internet treasure has left the company, and Pincus has returned as chief executive. (nyti.ms/1Pmbk3c)

* Battered by a scandal over delays in approving groups for tax-exempt status and plagued by a backlog tens of thousands of cases long, the Internal Revenue Service unveiled a strikingly stripped-down online application last year to speed the process. But to critics, the IRS's version of "don't ask, don't tell" is fraught with problems. (nyti.ms/1DLjrTT) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)