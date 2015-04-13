April 13 The following are the top stories on
* As prosecutors put the finishing touches on the 2008
indictment of Blackwater security contractors for a deadly
shooting in Iraq, the FBI agents leading the investigation
became convinced that political appointees in the Justice
Department were intentionally undermining the case, internal
emails show. (nyti.ms/1ynSd3z)
* Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner overseeing
antitrust issues, on Wednesday will make her first trip to
Washington to participate in two antitrust conferences. Vestager
could take the one step her immediate predecessor, Joaquin
Almunia, tried to avoid by filing a set of formal charges,
called a statement of objections, which could raise pressure on
Google Inc to settle in order to avoid a finding of
wrongdoing and a potentially huge fine.(nyti.ms/1IF7Red)
* A Texas-born man suspected of being an operative for Al
Qaeda stood before a federal judge in Brooklyn this month. The
denouement in the hunt for the man, Mohanad Mahmoud Al Farekh,
came after a years long debate inside the government about
whether to kill an American citizen overseas without trial. (nyti.ms/1DAH6EJ)
* Safety deficiencies at a treatment center staffed by
Partners in Health, a charity that pledged to fight Ebola in
Sierra Leone and Liberia, led to the closure of the center after
two clinicians were diagnosed with Ebola. (nyti.ms/1DAHjYq)
* A University of California study finds that taxpayers are
providing not only support to the poor but also a huge subsidy
for employers of low-wage workers, from giants like McDonald's
Corp and Wal Mart Stores Inc to mom-and-pop
businesses. (nyti.ms/1DWr61U)
