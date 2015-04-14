April 14 The following are the top stories on
* One former security contractor, Nicholas Slatten, received
a life sentence on Monday and three others received 30-year
sentences for the killings of unarmed civilians in Iraq. The men
had been among several private American security guards who
fired into Baghdad's crowded Nisour Square on Sept.16, 2007, and
last October they were convicted of killing 14 unarmed Iraqis.(nyti.ms/1JEfJug)
* Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York and the state's chief
judge will introduce a plan to gradually reduce the inmate
population at Rikers by clearing the backlogs at state courts.
"Too many people have been detained at Rikers, sometimes for
years, while they wait for trial," Blasio, said in a statement.
(nyti.ms/1CRIU7p)
* Dan Price, the founder of Gravity Payments surprised his
120-person staff by announcing that he planned over the next
three years to raise the salary of even the lowest-paid clerk,
customer service representative and salesman to a minimum of
$70,000. (nyti.ms/1NAPiv8)
* General Electric Co is working on a six-part
documentary series about science and technology that will be
broadcast on the National Geographic Channel beginning in
November. The channel, which is co-producing the series, plans
to announce it Wednesday at its upfront presentation in New
York. (nyti.ms/1ylP58a)
* The head of the Russian energy giant Gazprom OAO
said that if the EU angled for a single price for its natural
gas, it would likely be at higher end of the current spectrum.
(nyti.ms/1GFkaXb)
* Jeffrey Immelt, chief executive of General Electric Co
, was speaking at Stanford Business School a few years ago
when a student asked him pointedly: How tough was it to be the
next act at GE after the celebrated two-decade tenure of Jack
Welch? It is a subject Immelt mostly avoids, and at first he
deflected the question with a joke, advising the students to
plan their careers so that their predecessors are failures. (nyti.ms/1GFeTPu)
