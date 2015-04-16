April 16 The following are the top stories on
* The European Union is accusing Google Inc of
abusing its dominance, and Microsoft Corp has links
with the three initial complainants that sparked the antitrust
investigation. (nyti.ms/1GMEhCZ)
* For political activists anticipating the 2016 U.S.
presidential race, the minimum wage fight - and the challenge it
poses to system they view as favoring the wealthy - is occurring
at a potentially pivotal time. (nyti.ms/1E487lV)
* A federal bankruptcy judge ruled that General Motors
, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2009, is not liable for
accidents tied to the defect that occurred before that time. (nyti.ms/1GMFomd)
* As increases in oil stockpiles slowed in the United
States, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 5
percent. But analysts remain unsure where oil pricing is headed.
(nyti.ms/1FVnoDb)
* President Obama's removal of Cuba from the list of state
sponsors of terrorism goes only a short way to reconnecting
American businesses with Cuba, experts said. (nyti.ms/1H9OrfD)
* Investors flocked to initial public offerings by Etsy Inc
, Party City Holdco Inc and Virtu Financial Inc
, reflecting what analysts and deal makers say is a
continuing appetite despite a lull in early 2015. (nyti.ms/1DlfNNj)
