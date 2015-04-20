April 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* International Business Machines Corp's partnership with Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd, a Beijing company to provide key technologies is similar to ones it has made elsewhere, but it has collided with political and trade issues. (nyti.ms/1cO31OD)

* "Daredevil," the 17th Netflix Inc original series to make its debut this year, is part of an expanding range of original shows intended to position the company for a digital revolution in entertainment. (nyti.ms/1aJhtWq)

* China's central bank on Sunday freed roughly $200 billion for new lending, a widely expected stimulus measure devised to pump more money into the economy. It is the latest sign that economic growth may be slowing faster than the leadership in Beijing anticipated. (nyti.ms/1P29pja)

* Interpublic Group of Companies Inc is buying a minority stake in Samba TV, a start-up that provides television analytics, part of the advertising giant's effort to understand how consumers are watching television. (nyti.ms/1biwvns)

* The staff lawyers at the Justice Department reviewing Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc have raised concerns about the merger and are leaning toward recommending that it be blocked, according to a person with knowledge of the deliberations. (nyti.ms/1JXFEgA)

* Another Brazilian company has fallen to the corruption scandal surrounding Brazil's petroleum giant, Petrobras: Schahin Group requested on Friday a bankruptcy court's protection for 28 of its subsidiaries. (nyti.ms/1OwBwF5)