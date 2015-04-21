April 21 The following are the top stories on
* Russia's Gazprom is expected to be accused of
abusing its dominance in natural gas markets, and countries like
Lithuania and the United States have been pushing for a
crackdown. (nyti.ms/1yMOqwS)
* Private equity investors led by TPG agreed to buy Cirque
du Soleil for 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.22 billion), a
purchase that will pave the way for the company to expand into
China. (nyti.ms/1yKO4Xv)
* The criminal case against Sergey Aleynikov, the former
Goldman Sachs Inc programmer who was accused of stealing
the investment bank's high-frequency trading code, will proceed
to a jury after his last-ditch, midtrial effort to toss out the
case came up short. (nyti.ms/1HqasqF)
* Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said on Monday that it had agreed to pay $512 million to settle
claims that a subsidiary, Cephalon, paid generic manufacturers
to keep their own cheaper versions of a drug off the market, a
practice that the Supreme Court ruled in 2013 could be illegal
in some cases. (nyti.ms/1IA4xxG)
* The Agriculture Department announced on Monday that an
outbreak of avian flu had been confirmed in what could
potentially be millions of chickens at an Iowa egg producer, the
largest outbreak yet in an epidemic that has also hit turkey
farmers in Minnesota. (nyti.ms/1DagdDZ)
($1 = 1.2261 Canadian dollars)
