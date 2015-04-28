April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regulators, investors and economists are starting to conclude that after five years of endless analysis and speculation, no one really knows how the markets will react to a Greek default. (nyti.ms/1z865PC)

* A three-way takeover battle in the world of generic drugs appeared poised to escalate on Monday, as the pharmaceutical company Mylan NV pointedly rejected a $40 billion takeover bid from an Israeli competitor, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (nyti.ms/1DvDfUE)

* ESPN filed a lawsuit against Verizon in New York Supreme Court on Monday, asserting that the telecommunications company breached its contract with the network when it unveiled a new cable package last week. (nyti.ms/1z85WLZ)

* Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is putting officials in charge of day-to-day talks who are less polarizing than the finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis.(nyti.ms/1PPJUlD)