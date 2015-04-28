April 28 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulators, investors and economists are starting to
conclude that after five years of endless analysis and
speculation, no one really knows how the markets will react to a
Greek default. (nyti.ms/1z865PC)
* A three-way takeover battle in the world of generic drugs
appeared poised to escalate on Monday, as the pharmaceutical
company Mylan NV pointedly rejected a $40 billion
takeover bid from an Israeli competitor, Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd. (nyti.ms/1DvDfUE)
* ESPN filed a lawsuit against Verizon in New York
Supreme Court on Monday, asserting that the telecommunications
company breached its contract with the network when it unveiled
a new cable package last week. (nyti.ms/1z85WLZ)
* Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is putting
officials in charge of day-to-day talks who are less polarizing
than the finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis.(nyti.ms/1PPJUlD)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)