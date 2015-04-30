April 30 The following are the top stories on
* The Federal Reserve's policy makers signaled that an
interest-rate hike is still likely later this year. (nyti.ms/1bgiFB2)
* Pimco, the global bond giant, said on Wednesday Ben
Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve chairman, would become a
senior adviser to the firm. (nyti.ms/1DLGhW2)
* A Senate bill introduced on Wednesday was aimed at slowing
so-called patent trolls, companies whose principal business is
generating suits rather than producing products. (nyti.ms/1JCc6aQ)
* Ford Motor Co is recalling almost 593,000 cars and
trucks in North America, including 520,000 because the
power-assist to the steering could be lost, making the vehicle
harder to turn, the automaker announced on Wednesday. About
554,000 of the vehicles are in the United States. (nyti.ms/1HSMqF1)
* The streaming service Hulu has signed an exclusive deal to
stream episodes of "Seinfeld," adding the classic television
sitcom to its expanding slate of programming. The deal with Sony
Pictures Television, announced on Wednesday during Hulu's
Digital Content NewFronts presentation, includes all nine
seasons of the show, which will be available on Hulu's
subscription service starting in June. (nyti.ms/1JU695O)
