* As airlines try to distinguish their high-end service with luxuries like private sleeping chambers, showers, butler service and meals from five-star chefs, United Airlines is offering a loftier, more cerebral amenity to its first-class and business-class passengers: elegant prose by prominent novelists. (nyti.ms/1JjNAbl)

* Vice Media has signed deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars with established TV companies that are eager to engage its young, male audience. (nyti.ms/1zGNoDj)

* Dave Goldberg, the late chief executive of SurveyMonkey and husband of the Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg was raised around "woman power" and was an avid supporter of female achievement. (nyti.ms/1I6SQ3i)

* EPA rules aim to address dangerous fumes from formaldehyde, a chemical often used in furniture, but industry forces and others see government overreach. (nyti.ms/1GK72ev)

* No political party has done more for hedge funds and bankers recently than Britain's Conservatives, and the party in turn has been well rewarded. Hedge fund managers have been writing eye-popping checks to the Conservative Party before the British election on Thursday. And with no campaign finance limits for party donations, there is little to hold them back.(nyti.ms/1PgZ8On)

(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)