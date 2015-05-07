May 7 The following are the top stories on the
* A majority of the members of the European Central Bank's
influential Governing Council are increasingly uncomfortable
with the central bank's growing financial exposure to Greece,
according to people with knowledge of the group's discussions.
Members worry that the council has already stretched rules to
extend additional help to the banks, whose financial health has
been in serious decline because of Greece's deep economic
downturn. (nyti.ms/1dNNz5E)
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc would pay about $8.4
billion to buy Synageva BioPharma, another company
specializing in rare diseases with one drug expected to come to
market this year. (nyti.ms/1IikxWT)
* European officials on Wednesday opened an antitrust
investigation into whether large technology companies were
impeding competition in online shopping, the latest in a string
of inquiries in Europe focused on the web's biggest players.
(nyti.ms/1IQ1HqG)
* Johnson & Johnson has appointed a nationally known
bioethicist to create a panel that will make decisions about
patients' requests for lifesaving medicine, responding to an
emotional debate over whether companies should allow desperately
ill people to have access to the drugs before they are approved.
(nyti.ms/1KNtw21)
* In a bright spot in a largely bleak Russian economy,
domestic cheese makers are meeting demand for varieties once
imported from Europe. (nyti.ms/1zDx6dR)
