* Puerto Rico's governor, saying he needs to pull the island
out of a "death spiral," has concluded that the commonwealth
cannot pay its roughly $72 billion in debts, an admission that
will probably have wide-reaching financial repercussions. (nyti.ms/1C0gSgr)
* Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced Sunday
night that Greece's banks would be closed as of Monday, as the
fallout from ruptured debt negotiations with the nation's
creditors began inflicting pain on ordinary people while raising
alarm in Washington, Brussels and Berlin. The emergency measures
escalated the confused and unpredictable state of a crisis that
some analysts say could ripple through global financial markets
and undercut European unity. (nyti.ms/1RKejRk)
* China's central bank cut interest rates on Saturday and
reduced the reserves that certain banks must hold. The two
measures send a signal that the government may not be eager to
see an abrupt end to a stock market rally that has seen prices
more than double in the last 12 months. (nyti.ms/1edJnvM)
* Fiat Chrysler is telling the owners of about five
dozen Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durango sport utility
vehicles to immediately stop driving them. The vehicles, from
the 2015 model year, have a suspension component that could
fail, causing rear-end instability and possibly reduced braking
power. (nyti.ms/1HqOLct)
* Asian stock markets slumped on Monday morning as Greece's
temporary closing of its banking system and controls on money
withdrawn from the country triggered worries of possible broader
harm to the global financial system and economy. (nyti.ms/1GGKoDs)
