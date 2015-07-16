July 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* More than 15 months after a law firm hired by Qatar, the
site of the 2022 World Cup, issued a report urging reforms in
the treatment of migrant construction workers, critics say many
of the major recommendations remain unaddressed, and thousands
of foreign laborers continue to work under conditions akin to
indentured servitude.(nyti.ms/1CFdgRf)
* Under threat from the nation's creditors to move quickly
or lose any chance of obtaining a desperately needed new bailout
package, Greece's Parliament approved painful new austerity
measures early Thursday, virtually guaranteeing that life would
get harder for millions of Greeks. (nyti.ms/1CFdlV3)
* Dispensaries for expensive drugs that treat complex or
rare diseases are surging, but their customer service and
business practices are under scrutiny.(nyti.ms/1CFdDLS)
* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, told
lawmakers on Wednesday that proposals to increase congressional
oversight of the central bank could cause collateral damage to
the broader economy. (nyti.ms/1CFdNTi)
* Nearly 80 years after kicking out foreign oil companies,
Mexico reversed course on Wednesday, auctioning 14 exploration
blocks in an effort to attract international energy giants and
increase the country's slumping production. But the results were
a disappointment. (nyti.ms/1CFdRCw)
* Public Finance Corporation, a financing unit of the Puerto
Rican government failed to make a $93.7 million debt-service
payment on Wednesday, underscoring recent warnings by Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla that the commonwealth, which is seeking
a "negotiated moratorium" on its $72 billion of debt, is fast
running out of cash. (nyti.ms/1CFdTuc)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)