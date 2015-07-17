July 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Steve Huffman, who co-founded Reddit in 2005, is back at the online message board as its new CEO. Upon his return, Huffman proposed a new content policy for the site that would effectively ban spam, illegal activity and harassment, as well as the posting of "private or confidential information" and sexual content involving minors. (nyti.ms/1HTuEgR)

* As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates later this year, Republican critics have dialed down the volume of their complaints, while Democrats are now fretting loudly about the path of monetary policy. After her appearance before a House committee on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen was once again pressed by Democrats concerned that the Fed will raise rates too soon. (nyti.ms/1HTuYwj)

* Aspen Foods is recalling nearly two million pounds of frozen chicken products after three people in Minnesota became ill with infections from salmonella. (nyti.ms/1HTvdHE)

* Uber is now becoming an unexpected proxy in the campaign for the White House. It has center stage in the emerging debate between the left and the right over the future of work, the responsibilities of employers, the virtues of technology and the necessity of workplace regulation. (nyti.ms/1HTvAlE)

* European finance officials pledged support and money for Greece on Thursday, even as the prospects of reaching a final bailout deal were clouded by political uncertainty in Athens and German doubts about the need to preserve Greek membership in the eurozone. (nyti.ms/1HTvH0g)

* The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved plans to prevent large businesses from gaining access to small-business discounts in a much-anticipated auction of airwaves expected early next year. (nyti.ms/1HTvQ47)