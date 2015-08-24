Aug 24 The following are the top stories on the
- The large mutual funds that helped fuel rapid growth in
developing countries have begun hastily retreating from those
investments, contributing to the recent sharp decline in global
markets. In the last week alone, investors pulled $2.5 billion
from emerging-market bond funds, the largest withdrawal since
January 2014. (nyti.ms/1I6fO6K)
- Prompted by a spurt of new minimum wage proposals in major
cities, an expanding number of restaurateurs are experimenting
with no-tipping policies as a way to manage rising labor costs.
(nyti.ms/1I6idOA)
- German venture capitalist Klaus Hommels's firm, Lakestar,
will on Monday announce a new fund worth 350 million euros
($400.96 million) for Europe's tech sector, one of the largest
European fund-raisings so far this year. (nyti.ms/1JLJ4XB)
- Intel Corp will lead a $75 million equity
investment in Mirantis, a little-known start-up specializing in
open-source cloud software, and will spend another $25 million
on bolstering its own resources for working with Mirantis-type
products, according to several people familiar with the deal. (nyti.ms/1JLNI8d)
- Global markets continued to plunge on Monday, with stocks
across Asia sliding sharply in early trading. Investors'
concerns over China's slowdown and a souring view of
once-favored emerging economies have rattled financial markets
around the world in recent days, and showed no signs of letting
up on Monday. (nyti.ms/1JLP3vL)
($1 = 0.8729 euros)
