Aug 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Stocks around the world tumbled in volatile trading on Monday, leaving investors to wonder how much government officials can and will do to insulate the global economy from the turmoil. The upheaval in the markets began with another rout in China that drew comparisons to the 1987 crash in the United States known as "Black Monday." (nyti.ms/1WP5BXr)

- Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said business was booming in China, where the company has long laid the groundwork to reap big sales. The statement gave Apple a short-term reprieve, helping lift its stock from 10 percent down to positive territory. (nyti.ms/1Ji1Gey)

- The downward spiral of oil prices and the reluctance to reduce production are threatening to destabilize economies and governments in many places that are already fragile. (nyti.ms/1MK0aV1)

- The sudden and rapid sell-off across global markets has caught many on Wall Street off guard, interrupting the vacation plans of richly compensated money managers - especially those at some of the nation's biggest hedge funds, where losses over the last few days have been especially steep. (nyti.ms/1MK0lzy)

- Southern Co's acquisition of AGL Resources Inc could yet find its true north. The power producer is buying its crosstown Atlanta rival for $12 billion, including $4 billion of debt. Although the premium looks rich for the utility sector, there is at least a chance that the price can be justified. The deal, announced on Monday, represents an important step for Southern as it moves from coal to natural gas. (nyti.ms/1WP78N1)

(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)