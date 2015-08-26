Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A sudden reversal in U.S. stock prices late in trading on Tuesday produced a sixth consecutive session of losses and heightened uncertainty about the challenges facing global markets. (nyti.ms/1EVcuLB)

- The Coca-Cola Company is years ahead of schedule in its efforts to replace the water that it uses around the world to make its beverages, it announced on Tuesday. Coca-Cola said that by the end of the year, it and its bottlers would reach its goal of returning water to the environment and to communities around the world. (nyti.ms/1EVfho1)

- China's central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate and freed banks to lend more, the latest signs of the government's growing distress over slumping stocks and slowing economic growth. The central bank's action followed a global stock market rout in which China led the declines. (nyti.ms/1EVfnMi)

- Puerto Rico will not go ahead with a $750 million bond, just days after asking the U.S. Supreme Court for the right to restructure its huge debt.(nyti.ms/1NTxDLp)

- First Data, a big credit card processor, disclosed on Tuesday in an amended prospectus that its public offering would be led by 15 underwriters. Notably absent on the list of underwriters for what would be one of the biggest market debuts of the year is JPMorgan Chase, which recently settled a hiring dispute with First Data. (nyti.ms/1hFqVPg)

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)