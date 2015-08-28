Aug 28 The following are the top stories on the
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved
Amgen Inc's Repatha, the second drug in a novel class
of powerful cholesterol-lowering medications intended for people
with heart disease who cannot sufficiently lower their
cholesterol levels with statins and other therapies. (nyti.ms/1NKUue1)
- Google Inc on Thursday rejected claims from the
European Union's top antitrust official that the company favored
some of its own search results over those of rivals, saying
there was significant competition in the region's online search
market and that the company's services increased choice for
local consumers. (nyti.ms/1NKYxHq)
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warnings to
the makers of Natural American Spirit, Winston and Nat Sherman
cigarettes, saying that the brands could not be marketed as
"additive-free" or "natural." (nyti.ms/1NL08wK)
- A Delaware judge found on Thursday that David Murdock,
Dole Company's chief executive, and a top lieutenant
fraudulently drove down the company's stock price so Murdock
could buy the business at a cheaper price in its 2013 leveraged
buyout. (nyti.ms/1NL0P9l)
- The National Labor Relations Board, in a long-awaited
ruling, made it easier on Thursday for unions to negotiate on
behalf of workers at fast-food chains and other companies
relying on contractors and franchisees. (nyti.ms/1NL0YcV)
