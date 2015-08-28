Aug 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Amgen Inc's Repatha, the second drug in a novel class of powerful cholesterol-lowering medications intended for people with heart disease who cannot sufficiently lower their cholesterol levels with statins and other therapies. (nyti.ms/1NKUue1)

- Google Inc on Thursday rejected claims from the European Union's top antitrust official that the company favored some of its own search results over those of rivals, saying there was significant competition in the region's online search market and that the company's services increased choice for local consumers. (nyti.ms/1NKYxHq)

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warnings to the makers of Natural American Spirit, Winston and Nat Sherman cigarettes, saying that the brands could not be marketed as "additive-free" or "natural." (nyti.ms/1NL08wK)

- A Delaware judge found on Thursday that David Murdock, Dole Company's chief executive, and a top lieutenant fraudulently drove down the company's stock price so Murdock could buy the business at a cheaper price in its 2013 leveraged buyout. (nyti.ms/1NL0P9l)

- The National Labor Relations Board, in a long-awaited ruling, made it easier on Thursday for unions to negotiate on behalf of workers at fast-food chains and other companies relying on contractors and franchisees. (nyti.ms/1NL0YcV) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)