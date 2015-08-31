Aug 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Univision Communications Inc, the country's largest Spanish-language broadcaster, is facing questions about its business prospects ahead of its planned initial public offering because of worries over sharp declines in ratings and weak advertising sales and increased competition from its rival Telemundo. (nyti.ms/1Jr7qR6)

- Hedge fund manager Daniel Zwirn has teamed up with Westaim Corp, a Canadian investment company, to create Arena Finance Company and Arena Investors, according to people briefed on the matter. Arena Finance, which will begin with roughly $183 million, will buy and originate commercial and real estate loans. Arena Investors, which currently has around $15 million of Zwirn's family money, will invest money on behalf of institutional investors. (nyti.ms/1fQoFmq)

- Citing time lost to a tropical storm, the government of Puerto Rico postponed by one week a plan for a "negotiated moratorium" on $72 billion of debt. (nyti.ms/1IxsPXa)

- The opinions about Wall Street that are emerging from the presidential candidates suggest that the financial industry could face very different futures depending on which party wins the White House. (nyti.ms/1Kn32Is)

- An approaching action on interest rates is being closely watched as a broader debate divides liberals and conservatives over the management of the American economy. Investors, who always pay attention to the Fed, are paying particular attention now. (nyti.ms/1UgKC0L)