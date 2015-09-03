Sept 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Eurozone growth has improved since the central bank began
its stimulus program, but there are new uncertainties in
European and global economies. (nyti.ms/1JOLI8M)
- Petco (IPO-PTAS.N) has drawn takeover interest from
private equity shops including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company
as it continues preparing for an initial public share offering,
a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1JOM6Em)
- Natalie Massenet, the founder of Net-a-Porter and
the woman who persuaded high fashion that it had a home online,
is leaving the British luxury e-commerce group she built, just
five months after announcing a merger with its Italian
archrival, Yoox.
- Puerto Rico has secured a first foothold in its struggles
with a towering $72 billion mountain of debt. The island's
electric power authority and a group of big investors agreed
late Tuesday on terms for restructuring as much as $5.7 billion
of bonds. (nyti.ms/1JONh6E)
- The board of the California State Teachers' Retirement
System, known as Calstrs, is discussing whether it would be best
to shift as much as $20 billion of its portfolio out of stocks
and even out of some fixed-income positions, in favor of
something new, a "risk mitigation strategy." (nyti.ms/1JONozd)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)