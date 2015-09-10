Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Department of Justice issued new policies on Wednesday that prioritize the prosecution of individual employees - not just their companies - and put pressure on corporations to turn over evidence against their executives. (nyti.ms/1FyRLxx)

- Bloomberg LP's data terminals, which have generated billions of dollars for the company, are in the cross hairs of new rivals, while Wall Street is looking to shave costs. (nyti.ms/1ieXHa1)

- Puerto Rico laid out a five-year plan for restructuring its debts that requires either concessions negotiated from creditors or legislation enacted in San Juan or Washington, suggesting a difficult road ahead. (nyti.ms/1gaQk1o)

- Broadcast Music Inc, one of the two big agencies in the United States that handle the licensing when songs are played on the radio or streamed online, plans to announce on Thursday that it exceeded $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time, led by rapid growth in digital music. (nyti.ms/1Q2zhLd) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)