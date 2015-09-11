BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
Sept 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Whether three top executives of the fallen law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf defrauded the firm's lenders and bondholders in a sophisticated accounting conspiracy is now up to a jury. (nyti.ms/1F0uM3v)
- The shutdown two years ago of lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge set off a chain of events that ultimately led to the surprise resignation of Jeff Smisek, CEO of United Continental Holdings Inc. (nyti.ms/1O4QRRc)
- Head-Up displays, the technology which shows data like a vehicle's speed in front of the driver, is moving beyond performance cars and appearing in more models, making for yet another informational distraction for the already data-overloaded driver. (nyti.ms/1ERkv9V)
- U.S. accident investigators said on Thursday that they found multiple breaches in the engine of a British Airways aircraft that was forced to abort its takeoff on Tuesday at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, suggesting the airplane had suffered an uncontained engine failure. (nyti.ms/1OhcdKl)
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
