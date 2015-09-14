Sept 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Intelligence start-up ISight Partners has assembled a team
of expert analysts fluent in 24 languages to infiltrate the
underground and prevent criminals from attacking its clients. (nyti.ms/1F8fKJ1)
- A new version of Apple Inc's Apple TV device has
a lot more capabilities than earlier versions. But getting
television shows on the device is a challenge. In the United
States, Apple might have to negotiate with a network like CBS
Corp for content, but it would also have to negotiate
with local affiliates for rights to some shows. People with
knowledge of Apple's television negotiations say that local
affiliates pushed back against some content deals. (nyti.ms/1KhgIP4)
- The Chinese search giant Baidu Inc and
CloudFlare, a start-up based in San Francisco, have joined in an
unusual business arrangement to speed Internet traffic into and
out of China. (nyti.ms/1M5LwWE)
- Marketed as a way to get out of debt, loans from online
lenders are instead worsening some people's financial troubles
and leaving them deeper under water. (nyti.ms/1QbVfLX)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)