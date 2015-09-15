Sept 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Contract talks intensified on Monday between the United
Automobile Workers union and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,
which was selected by the union to be the first among Detroit's
three carmakers to negotiate a new national labor agreement. (nyti.ms/1J967Vr)
- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday may increase interest
rates for the first time in more than nine years. A rise would
be the beginning of the end of a monetary stimulus policy that
lifted stock and bond markets to new heights and brought the
good times back to Wall Street after the crash of 2008. (nyti.ms/1LvhI2Y)
- Jaspen Capital Partners and its chief executive, Andriy
Supranonok, have agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they
illegally profited from stolen corporate information that was
stolen from newswire services. (nyti.ms/1Kn2y3e)
- The merger of Continental Airlines and United Airlines
in 2010 was supposed to combine Continental's reputation
for solid customer service with the broader reach of United's
domestic and international network. Instead, the merger has
turned into an exercise in frustration for United fliers, with
frequent delays, canceled flights and lost bags. (nyti.ms/1ObC5Ip)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)