BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies Q1 loss per share $0.38
* Adverum Biotechnologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update
Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- As more men take time off work when a baby is born, many are also filing lawsuits and complaints about how much time they can take and the professional setbacks they endure when they return to work. (nyti.ms/1ig5O5E)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Automobile Workers union reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday on a new contract that could establish a pattern for labor deals at the other two American carmakers, General Motors and Ford. (nyti.ms/1OuX7RC)
- Facebook's famous "like" button, with its silhouette of an upturned thumb, will soon be accompanied by an alternative: a way to "dislike" a post. Mark Zuckerberg, the company's co-founder and chief executive, said that Facebook was "very close to shipping a test" of a dislike button. (nyti.ms/1Lx5IOn)
- Hewlett-Packard is eliminating about 10 percent of its jobs, or perhaps 30,000 of its 300,000 employees as it refocuses from costly, low-margin business services to higher-value consulting and cross selling. (nyti.ms/1F1VWai) (Reporting by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)
* Adverum Biotechnologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update
WASHINGTON, May 9 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton unveiled his first major personnel decision on Tuesday, saying he had hired an attorney who worked on prominent initial public offerings to lead the SEC's division that oversees public company filings.