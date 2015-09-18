Sept 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The number of deaths linked to defective cars made by
General Motors has steadily risen to 124. In a $900
million settlement, no individual employees were charged, and
the Justice Department agreed to defer prosecution of the
company for three years over a deadly defect. If it adheres to
the agreement, which includes independent monitoring of its
safety practices, the company can have its record wiped clean.
(nyti.ms/1JehED7)
- The fractious family that has loomed large over New York
City is bidding goodbye to the company that caused so much
angst, and made them rich. The Dolans agreed to sell Cablevision
Systems Corp, the cable television empire that Charles
Dolan started 42 years ago, to Altice NV, a European
media company, for $17 billion, including debt.
- The U.S. Federal Reserve appeared surprisingly hesitant to
raise interest rates, experts said, following months of
anticipation on Wall Street, in Washington and in corporate
boardrooms around the country that a move was imminent.
- American Airlines flights were delayed for several
hours on Thursday because of an unidentified computer problem,
just weeks before the company completes its move to a single
reservation system after its merger with US Airways.
