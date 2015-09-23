Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Deezer, the French music streaming service, said on
Tuesday that it had filed for an initial public offering in a
bid to raise funds to take on global rivals like Spotify and
Apple. (nyti.ms/1L4P3HV)
- Goldman Sachs Inc's Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
said in a letter to shareholders and employees that he had a
"highly curable" form of cancer. Blankfein will remain in charge
as he undergoes chemotherapy over the next several months. (nyti.ms/1JonIc2)
- The Constitutional Council in France upheld on Tuesday a
law that banned Uber's low-cost ride-hailing service, a
much-awaited decision that underscores how national courts are
enforcing limits on the company's expansion into new markets. (nyti.ms/1PqO7ey)
- Bank of America shareholders backed a proposal
allowing Brian Moynihan to keep his job as both chief executive
and chairman, capping a monthslong campaign by the bank's
executives and its lead board member to win over wavering
investors.(nyti.ms/1QxlBbq)
- Uber said it was starting a new carpooling service, Uber
Commute, beginning in Chengdu, China, from Wednesday. Chinese
car owners who drive long distances will have the option of
picking up passengers going in the same direction and the driver
will end up saving money. (nyti.ms/1FejU2p)
- A scandal that has battered Volkswagen's image in the
United States spread to the automaker's core market in Europe on
Tuesday, when the company said that 11 million of its diesel
cars were equipped with software that could be used to cheat on
emissions tests. (nyti.ms/1KNdDuS)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)