Sept 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Chinese president, Xi Jinping, heard criticism of his government's laws and practices that discriminate against American corporate operations in China on his visit to Microsoft Corp's headquarters. (nyti.ms/1FvoMjr)

- A legal position published in Luxembourg on Wednesday by a senior adviser to Europe's highest court said that a trans-Atlantic "safe harbor" agreement allowing companies to ship people's data between both regions did not provide sufficient checks. The nonbinding but influential opinion could restrict how American companies like Facebook Inc and Google Inc move European data around the world. (nyti.ms/1Mr7cwK)

- Martin Winterkorn resigned as chief executive of Volkswagen AG on Wednesday, taking responsibility for an emissions cheating scandal that has gravely damaged the carmaker's reputation. (nyti.ms/1NNJCMh)

- Investors like Mark Hart are making a high-stakes gamble that China's currency devaluation last month was not a one-time event and there could be a 50 percent currency implosion that will come when foreign investors pull their money out of China. (nyti.ms/1Kwp0G2)

- Ever since governments began regulating cars, automakers have been finding ways to cheat to improve data on emissions, gas mileage and safety. (nyti.ms/1jcSwYg)

-International Business Machines Corp plans to open a second headquarters for Watson, its artificial-intelligence system, in San Francisco in 2016 and eventually employ several hundred people. (nyti.ms/1VbBN3s)