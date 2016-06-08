June 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- On Tuesday, top computer scientists along with World Wide
Web creator Tim Berners-Lee brainstormed at an event, called the
Decentralized Web Summit, over new ways that web pages could be
distributed broadly without the standard control of a web server
computer, as well as ways of storing scientific data without
having to pay storage fees to companies such as Amazon,
Dropbox or Google. (nyti.ms/1WEdOzn)
- To many in the furniture industry, the 2014 merger of
Herman Miller and Design Within Reach was a no-brainer.
But a little-noticed lawsuit brought by two long-time
shareholders in Delaware contends that the $154 million merger
of the two never happened at all. (nyti.ms/1TYfX8A)
- A proposal by a senior House Republican Jeb Hensarling to
dismantle portions of the 2010 Wall Street reforms known as the
Dodd-Frank Act has rekindled a partisan debate over the state of
banking regulation eight years after the financial crisis.(nyti.ms/1Uod8YH)
- The Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to an overhaul
of the nation's 40-year-old law governing the use of toxic
chemicals in homes and businesses, sending the bill to President
Obama for his expected signature. (nyti.ms/25LepnZ)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)